Real Madrid Have Complete Confidence In Future Star Endrick

Real Madrid splashed the cash to secure the signing of Brazilian wonderkid Endrick from Palmeiras last December.

Despite being just 16 years old at the time, Real Madrid splashed €35 million on his signing, with another €25 million in variables

Endrick has stayed back in Brazil with Palmeiras as he is still not 18 and will be making the jump to Madrid in July next year, once he is no longer a minor.

It has not been smooth sailing for Endrick at Palmeiras during the ongoing season as he has had to deal with being left out on the bench more often than not.

As such, he has had a mixed campaign, but despite that, Real Madrid retains total confidence in the 17-year-old sensation and has not changed their plans to incorporate him into the first-team squad next season, according to insider information.

Endrick has netted eight goals in 42 games in all competitions for Palmeiras this term while registering an assist.

As mentioned earlier, the teenager has not been a regular starter for the Brazilian club and as such he has not flourished to the level expected.

But, Real Madrid are not worried by the stagnation as they chalk it down to the lack of regular game time. They have closely monitored Endrick at Brazil and are very happy with the youngster.

Real Madrid for the first time in the history of the club went into the season without any player wearing the No. 9 jersey.

Following Karim Benzema’s exit, the shirt number became vacant and stayed the same way with Joselu opting for No. 14.

Now, the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have been linked with a move and could naturally be the heirs to the No. 9 shirt if they arrive.

But, if Real Madrid do not make a high-profile signing in attack next year, Endrick may very well be entrusted with carrying forward the legacy of the No. 9 jersey.