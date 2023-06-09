Real Madrid have confirmed their second signing of the 2023 summer transfer window with the capture of former defender, Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano.

Fran was a former academy product, who had left Los Blancos in the summer of 2020 to join Rayo, initially on loan, before the transfer was made permanent a year later.

Having enjoyed a solid three-year spell with the Madrilenian outfit, the 23-year-old left-back seemingly did enough to convince Real Madrid to re-sign him heading into the 2023/24 season.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Rayo Vallecano have agreed to the transfer of player Fran García, who is linked to the club for the next four seasons,” the official statement reads.

“On Monday, June 12, at 12:00 p.m. in Ciudad Real Madrid, the presentation of Fran García as the new Real Madrid player will take place.”

that will keep him tied down at the club until 2027. The Spanish giants are believed to have spent €5 million on his capture.

It is the start of what promises to be a busy transfer window for the Capital based club,

Garcia becomes the second signing of the summer for Real Madrid after Jude Bellingham has been confirmed by Burusia Dutmund, even though Real Madrid have not yet officially announced it.