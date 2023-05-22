Real Madrid File Public Prosecution Case Over Vinicius (JR) Abuse

Real Madrid have filed a public prosecution case over the abuse received by Vinicius Junior against Valencia.

Vinícius suffered alleged racist abuse before he was sent off for violent conduct during Sunday’s ill-tempered defeat at La Mestalla.

Los Blancos confirmed on Monday that they intend to take legal proceedings over the Brazil international’s targeting.

“We strongly condemn the events that took place yesterday against our player Vinícius Junior,” Real Madrid.

“These events represent a direct attack on the social and democratic model of coexistence of our state based on the rule of law.

“Real Madrid believes that such attacks also constitute a hate crime, and has therefore filed the corresponding report with the Attorney General’s Office, specifically with the Prosecutor’s Office against crimes of hatred and discrimination, for the facts to be investigated and for those responsible to be held accountable.

“Article 124 of the Spanish Constitution stipulates that the role of the Public Prosecutor’s Office is to promote the pursuit of justice in defence of legality and the rights of citizens and the public interest.

“Given the seriousness of the events that took place, Real Madrid has appealed to the Attorney General’s Office, without prejudice to its standing as a private prosecutor in any proceedings that may be initiated.”