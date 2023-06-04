Karim Benzema has reportedly been in talks to move to Saudi Arabia where he is said to have been offered around £100 million to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the league.

However, Real Madrid on Sunday confirmed that the French striker will not renew his contract to stay at the Bernabeu

According to the statement, Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid, the Spanish team confirmed

There are suggestions that Carlo Ancelotti had made it clear that he wanted the club to pursue a new striker regardless of Benzema’s future, which intensified the belief that the Frenchman would leave the club.

The 35-year-old had been in talks to stay at the Bernabeu but he will now leave the club he joined from Lyon in 2009.

Madrid’s final match of the season comes against Athletic Club on Sunday, meaning Benzema is very much likely to be included for a chance to say goodbye to the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Before the match, a statement on Real’s website said: “Real Madrid CF and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club.

“Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection for who is already one of our greatest legends.

“Karim Benzema arrived at our club in 2009, at just 21 years of age, and has been a fundamental player in this golden age of our history.

“During the 14 seasons in which he has defended our shield and our shirt, he has won 25 titles, a record number for Real Madrid: 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Leagues, 3 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

“Karim Benzema is the current Ballon d’Or and UEFA Player of the Year, as well as being included in the FIFA FIFPRO XI and winning the Pichichi Trophy 2022.

“Awards received after one of the most extraordinary seasons in our history, especially in the Champions League, in which our captain starred in memorable matches that helped Real Madrid win the 14th European Cup in Paris, being the top scorer in this competition with 15 goals.

“Karim Benzema is the fifth player who has worn our shirt the most times with 647 appearances, and he is the second all-time goalscorer for Real Madrid with 353 goals.

“He is also Real Madrid’s second all-time goalscorer in both the League and the European Cup.

“And he is also the fourth goalscorer in the Champions League in the history of this competition and the fourth goalscorer in the history of the League.

“Karim Benzema’s career at Real Madrid has been an example of behaviour and professionalism and has represented the values ​​of our club.

“Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future.

“Madridistas and all the fans around the world have enjoyed his magical and unique football, which has made him one of the great myths of our club and one of the great legends of world football.

“Real Madrid is and will always be his home, and wishes him and all his family the best in this new phase of his life.

“Next Tuesday, June 6, at 12:00 noon, an institutional act of tribute and farewell to Karim Benzema will take place at Real Madrid City, with the presence of our president Florentino Perez.”

Real Madrid won the Copa del Rey this season but fell short of Barcelona in La Liga, and were knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage by Manchester City.