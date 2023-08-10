New Telegraph

August 10, 2023
Real Madrid Confirm Devastating Courtois’ Injury

Real Madrid have announced that its goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear.

He picked up the injury during training on Thursday, which he left in tears, before undergoing medical tests.

Those tests have established that he has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will undergo surgery.

An injury of that nature will sideline the Belgian for the majority of the season, if not the entirety.

It leaves Andriy Lunin as the only other senior goalkeeper on the books with the new LaLiga campaign just days away.

As a result, Los Blancos will likely be forced into the transfer market to find a replacement.

