Real Madrid Come From Behind Against Milan

Vini Jr. completed the turnaround with 84 minutes gone, latching into a superb Modrić through ball. Bellingham and Nico Paz both made their debuts.

Milan went 0-2 up before half-time, but the team flipped the result on its head with a swift Valverde double inside two minutes.

Real Madrid’s 2023/24 campaign got off to a winning start at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles in the opening match of the Soccer Champions Tour.

The game began in even fashion, with Madridsending off an early warning shot in the form of Valverde’s powerful right-footed drive.

Milan responded quickly with Colombo’s effort from the edge of the box (17’), before nine minutes later, the Italians went 0-1 up as Tomori headed home Pulicic’s corner.

Pioli’s team made it 0-2 before the break when Romero whipped a precise shot into the top corner leaving Lunin with no chance. Ancelotti brought on eight new faces to start the second half.

Following debuts for Bellingham, Joselu, and Brahim, it was the turn of another of this season’s recruits, Fran García. Madrid pushed forward and with 55 minutes on the clock, they came close to cutting the deficit.

Some sweet link-up on the left-hand side between Modrić, Carvajal, and Rodrygo saw the latter cut inside his defender but his right-footed curler ended up in Sportiello’s gloves.