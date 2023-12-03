Real Madrid Coast Past Granada To Go Back Top Of LALIGA

It was a routine afternoon for Real Madrid at the Bernabeu as they beat Granada 2-0 in La Liga thanks to goals from Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo. Jude Bellingham, for once, was not on the scoresheet but he was nonetheless influential as Carlo Ancelotti’s men went back to the top of the league ahead of the season’s surprise packages Girona, who beat Valencia earlier in the day.

Real Madrid went back top of La Liga after they beat Granada 2-0 on Saturday at the Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti’s team needed three points to leapfrog Girona after the Catalans beat Valencia 2-1 earlier in the day. Real secured a breakthrough when Toni Kroos’ superb through-ball was latched onto by Brahim Diaz, who lifted the ball over substitute goalkeeper Andre Ferreira.

The home side, particularly Jude Bellingham, grew increasingly frustrated with the referee as they failed to add to the scoreline in the first period. In the second half, Rodrygo was on hand to follow up when Bellingham had his effort saved, and while Real continued to press they were ultimately denied any further goals. Real’s next match is at Real Betis next Saturday, while Granada play Athletic Club the following day.