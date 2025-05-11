Share

On Sunday, Real Madrid officially informed Xabi Alonso that all final decisions regarding player transfers will be made by the club’s hierarchy, regardless of his recommendations.

The LaLiga giants are maintaining their long-standing policy of centralised recruitment control, emphasising strategic consistency over managerial discretion.

Alonso, who recently confirmed he will leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season, is widely expected to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabéu.

As he prepares for the transition, the Spanish tactician has begun discussions about shaping the squad for the 2025/26 campaign.

According to Relevo, Alonso proposed the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi to bolster the team’s options in defensive midfield.

However, Madrid’s leadership reportedly rejected the request, stating that they have no plans to recruit a No. 6 this summer.

While the club expressed appreciation for Alonso’s input, they reiterated that the final authority on transfer decisions remains with the board.

Sources close to the former midfield star indicate that he accepted the directive with professionalism and mutual respect.

Zubimendi, who has been a standout performer in LaLiga, is believed to have a verbal agreement to join Premier League side Arsenal, making a Madrid move increasingly unlikely.

