Real Madrid Beat Benfica To Secure RO 16 Spot

New Telegraph reports that Vinicius Jr scored the decisive goal as Real looks forward to either playing Sporting Lisbon or Man City in the last 16.

Vinicius Jr scored the decisive goal to send Real Madrid into the last 16 of the Champions League as they beat Benfica 2-1 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate.

The Benfica striker celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the second leg of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Real Madrid and Benfica in Madrid, Spain.

Recall that Vinicius started for Real eight days after the first leg of the Champions League play-off round tie in Lisbon, during which the Brazilian alleged he was racially abused by Gianluca Prestianni – something the Benfica player denied.

Real fans held up banners with messages of support for Vinicius, who had scored the only goal in Lisbon, before kick-off at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And as the players took to the field, two forceful messages – “No to racism” and “Respect” were read out.

Real Madrid fans unfurled anti-racism banners ahead of the match against Benfica at the Bernabeu. Benfica made the perfect start, levelling the tie after 14 minutes through Rafa Silva, but Aurelien Tchouameni put Madrid back in charge with a powerful strike from distance.

But the defining moment belonged to Vinicius, who scampered through on goal to seal the deal for the hosts with 10 minutes remaining.

He wheeled away in celebration, soaking in the roar from the home support with a dance by the corner flag – a goal that effectively ended the contest and carried emotional weight and significance.