Real Madrid, Barcelona Tipped For Wins In La Liga Clash

Real Madrid are expected to maintain their push at the top of La Liga when they welcome Levante to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Matchday 20, while Barcelona face a tricky away test against Real Sociedad in the Basque Country.

At the Bernabéu, the meeting between Real Madrid and Levante has all the makings of a classic David-versus-Goliath contest.

The champions have been in strong form in recent weeks, winning four of their last five matches, and remain one of the most potent attacking sides in Spain.

Los Blancos are averaging 2.10 goals per game this season and have produced an impressive 1.96 expected goals, underlining their consistent attacking threat. Real Madrid’s home form has been slightly inconsistent, with the team averaging 2.00 goals per game at the Bernabéu, but their individual quality often proves decisive.

Xabi Alonso has also received a major boost ahead of the encounter, with star forward Kylian Mbappé returning from injury.

The Frenchman’s availability strengthens Madrid’s attack significantly, while only Brahim Díaz is unavailable due to international duty.

Levante, meanwhile, arrive in Madrid with several concerns. The visitors are dealing with fitness doubts over Arriaga and Tunde, who both picked up knocks in their reReal Madrid, Barcelona tipped for wins in La Liga clashes cent 1–1 draw with Espanyol.

Their recent form has been worrying, with just 20 percent of matches won in their latest run. Although they have struggled at home, Levante have been slightly more competitive away from home, picking up an average of one point per game and keeping clean sheets in 33 per cent of those matches.

However, their biggest problem remains a lack of cut- ting edge in attack. Levante have scored just 0.80 goals per game this season, with an expected goals figure of 1.03, highlighting their difficulties in creating clear chances.

Against a Real Madrid side packed with attacking talent, those shortcomings could prove costly. History also favours the hosts. Real Madrid have won 15 of the 23 previous meetings between both sides, with 87 per cent of those games producing over 1.5 goals.

With the title race heating up, this fixture is seen as a must-win for Los Blancos, and they are widely expected to deliver.

A comfortable home victory, possibly by a three-goal mar- gin, appears likely. Elsewhere, attention will also be on the highly anticipated clash between Real Sociedad and Barcelona.

The Catalans head into the encounter in high spirits following their dramatic 3–2 victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final. That result has further boosted confidence within Hansi Flick’s squad, who are enjoying an excellent run of form.

Barcelona have won all of their last five matches, scoring an average of 2.90 goals per game while conceding just 0.80. They have also kept clean sheets in half of those fixtures, reflecting a growing balance between attack and defence.

Flick has nearly a full squad to choose from, with only Andreas Christensen and Gavi sidelined through injury. As always, much will depend on the influence of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

The Spain international continues to impress with his pace, creativity and confidence, and is expected to pose a serious threat to the Sociedad defence