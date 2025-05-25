Share

In a landmark decision that signals a bold new era, the management team of Real Madrid have officially appointed Xabi Alonso as the club’s new Head Coach, with a contract running from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2028.

The club made this highly anticipated announcement on Saturday, May 24, via an official statement published on its website and social media channels.

The statement reads, “Real Madrid C.F. announces that Xabi Alonso will be the head coach of the first team for the next three seasons, from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2028.”

Alonso, widely considered one of Real Madrid’s greatest midfield maestros, returns to the Santiago Bernabéu more than a decade after concluding a decorated playing career with Los Blancos.

The 42-year-old made 236 appearances for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2014, winning a slew of major honors including: UEFA Champions League (2013–14), La Liga (2011–12), Copa del Rey (2010–11, 2013–14), Spanish Super Cup (2012), UEFA Super Cup (2014).

Alonso also enjoyed tremendous success at international level, playing a vital role in Spain’s golden generation.

He was capped 113 times, winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup and back-to-back UEFA European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

After hanging up his boots, Alonso embarked on a coaching journey that has earned him acclaim across Europe.

He began at Real Madrid’s youth academy, where he guided the U-14 side to a domestic double in the 2018–2019 season.

His managerial credentials were solidified at Bayer Leverkusen, where he made history by: Winning the Bundesliga title, Securing the DFB-Pokal, Lifting the DFL-Supercup.

These achievements made Alonso one of the most sought-after young managers in European football.

Xabi Alonso will be officially unveiled as Real Madrid’s head coach at a press conference on May 26 at 12:30 p.m. local time.

The event, to be held at the Santiago Bernabéu, will feature club president Florentino Pérez, with Alonso expected to address the media for the first time in his new role.

With Alonso’s tactical intelligence, leadership pedigree, and deep-rooted history with the club, fans and analysts alike are optimistic that his tenure could usher in a successful new chapter for Real Madrid.

