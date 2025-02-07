Real Legend Marcelo Retires From Football At 36

Share

Former Real Madrid left-back, Marcelo has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

The Brazilian announced in a video post via his X account on Thursday. “At 18, Real Madrid knocked on my door and I arrived here. Now, I can proudly say that I am a true Madrileno,” Marcelo said.

“My journey as a player ends here, but I still have so much to give to football. Thank you for everything.” Marcelo is one of the most decorated players in the history of the game.

The Brazilian joined Real Madrid in 2007 at the age of 18. He won several trophies, including five UEFA Champions League titles and six La Liga titles.

He was named club captain in 2021 and left the Los Blancos at the end of the 2021-22 season for Olympiacos. Marcelo then re-joined his boyhood club Fluminense in 2023.

