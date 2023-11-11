Real Housewives Of Lagos: Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Ikokwu, Mariam Trimmer And Faith Morey Speak On Experience

Iyabo Alice Ojo sure brought the heat in the first season of the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) navigating through all other ladies and bringing the real content viewers subscribed for. In this piece MUTIAT LAWORE has a chat with some of the housewives that include Chioma Ikokwu, Faith Morey and Mariam Trimmer.

Iyabo Ojo With The Violent Heart

What is different this season?

Last season, I was a bit of a mummy and aunty. But this season, I am Iyabo Ojo with the violent heart! I will sum up the first season of the Real Housewives of Lagos as ‘dramatic, very dramatic.’ Fans should expect much from me this second season, you know that my black bonnet, Violent lady! I was sexy on the side. I have two sides, I have the calm side, which is the cold side, and the hot side, which is the ‘gbas gbos’ side. Just expect that this other season will be the ‘gbas gbos’ with a little touch of calmness.

This season, I’m going to be taking you on a journey of love, family, loyalty, friendship, and no-nonsense. Now that my relationship is out there, you’re definitely going to see a little bit of it, and you’re going to see more. Fingers crossed. God, I’m blushing when I’m talking about love. Okay, it’s good.

A lot of things have been my favorites from Season 1 till date: fashion, getting to meet new people, new ladies, going out, interacting, visiting new places, fighting, arguing; y o u know, all those things that women love to do. Gossip, I love to gossip, and sometimes I can be very petty, so when I have a situation that allows me to be petty, I can’t shy away from it.

How do you see the Housewives this season? Who will bring the most drama?

Tiannah, my girl! She’s the shadiest housewife on ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’. In ‘The Real Housewife of Lagos’ season one, Laura gave us the most drama, but in ‘Real Housewife of Lagos’ season two, I think Mariam is going to give us the real drama.

What are you looking forward to this season?

I’m looking forward to how Laura and I can get along; I didn’t get along with her in season one, and I think I judged her too much. I think I have a lot of reservations about her that are probably right or wrong; I don’t know. Maybe we’ll make up, or maybe we won’t; I don’t know yet. I actually wish what transpired between me and Carolyn was being filmed, but unfortunately, it was our bedtime and all the cameramen were off.

That would have given a clearer picture of what actually went down. I have no regrets because I never offended anyone This season, I don’t have any housewives that I’m avoiding; if you don’t come for me, I won’t come for you, but if you come for me, trust me, I’ll be ready to give you gbas gbos.

Two new cast members joined the Real Housewives this season. What do you think of them?

My first impression of the first one was, ‘She’s cool; let’s see how it goes.’ That’s the dark one. For the light-skinned one, my first impression was like, ‘Ah, is this a replacement for Carolyn? I hope you’re not going to be like Carolyn o! Because if you’re like her, I’ll give you gbas gbos gba Of the two new cast members, I have bonded with Tania the most. Actually, I wanted to really drag her, but she’s such a sweetheart, and I misjudged her

Chioma Ikokwu: Season 1 Was Challenging And Toxic For Me

What do you think is different about this season?

The first season of The Real Housewives of Lagos, in my opinion, was very challenging and toxic for the most part. There were some fun elements with the ladies where we had fun, we travelled, we partied, danced, and did all of that, but honestly, I personally feel like the drama was way too much for me.

What will you consider as the highlight for season one?

The highlight for me last season was definitely showing the Good Way Foundation to the world, getting to meet with some of the women, empowering their businesses, ensuring that they had enough money to actually start the startups that they wanted to basically embark on, and just being able to empower people generally. That definitely was the highlight for me.

What would you be doing differently this season?

This season, I am absolutely going to make a conscious effort to stay away from drama, because drama is not my thing; I don’t like it, and I do not look for trouble ever, but best believe, if you bring it my way, you’re going to get it!

You fell out with Carolyn in the last season, will you ever be friends with her again?

So, my fallout with Carolyn last season, the viewers didn’t see that coming; heck, I didn’t even see that coming, and it was a tough time, a tough period. I did like her; we were genuinely good friends during the show, so, of course, it affected me. Of course, there are moments that I do miss about our friendship; there were times when we just had fun, we laughed, and we literally knew what each other was thinking. It did affect me, but are we ever going to go back to being friends or the way that we used to be? I don’t think so.

You brought a lot of tension with your fashion sense last season, should we be expecting more?

I think for me, it’s pretty simple, I dress how I want to be addressed. When I walk into a room, I like to command attention. I typically dress for the occasion, so I don’t feel like I dress out of place. If we’re going bungee jumping, I’m going to look the part, be the best version of that part, best believe. If it’s a dinner party, I’m going to give you dinner party vibes, the most beautiful and extravagant version of a dinner party. So, I think my style literally depends on the occasion I’m going for, but it’ll always be the best version of that style.

In your opinion who do you think is the shadiest housewife?

Probably Mariam and more importantly the most dramatic has to be Iyabo, but it’s good drama I feel

Your opinion about the two added cast members

So, the two new cast members that have just joined the show, Tania is my girl; she’s my friend, and I absolutely love her. Faith, I don’t really know, and I still don’t have an opinion on her. I definitely bonded way more with Tania; we have a great relationship and you know, many more to come.

Mariam Trimmer: Why I Am The Shadiest Housewife

In the first season you appeared calm, any reason for that?

Yes! In season 1, I was very low-key but this season, I’m going to give them the Mariam that they know. So, if you know Mariam Adeyemi, you’ll see Mariam Adeyemi this season. For season 2 of Real Housewives of Lagos, I’m going to take you guys through the journey of being a wife, a mum, my fertility journey and obviously, there’s nothing like drama with the girls.

What will you say was your highlight in the last season?

My highlight from last season, I would say my Abuja entrance. Once you give me a glass of champagne or two, Mariam will come out. Like, my fun, no caps, unfiltered Mariam.

Don’t you think the personality you portrayed kind of affected some of your relationships with some housewives?

I don’t think my relationship was affected by being the underdog. When I call myself the underdog, I’m the type of person who’s focused on results, not the process, so you will never see my process, you will never see me coming, and that was the fact when I said I was the underdog. Last season, I obviously gave them. I watched them. I don’t think they watched me, but I watched them. But this season, trust me, they’re watching now.

So what is Mariam bringing to the table this season?

This season, I came with my normal positive energy, my normal self, and everything. I go with this philosophy, don’t start XXX; once you start it, I can’t control how I’m going to react, and I can’t control how I’ll end it. You can start; I’ll finish. If I still start, I’ll finish regardless.

I feel like with last season, I was able to just remove myself from everything because there was already drama before I joined the scene but this season, I’m still nice but it’s the no-nonsense Mariam this period; it’s the ‘if you give an action, I’ll give you a reaction and you can’t really predict my reaction.’ There’s the fun part of me, and there’s that part of me, all you have to do is pick the girl you want to get.

In your own opinion, who will you consider as the shadiest housewife?

Hmmm! The shadiest housewife? I don’t want to be biased, so it’s me. Mariam Timmer, I’m going to take the crown; I am very shady; I’m petty but fun though. I’m fun shady and fun petty unless you cross me. I think everyone has the ability to give drama. I don’t know, are you talking about this season or last season? In general? Last season was probably Laura, and this season is me again.

Don’t you regret any of your actions last season?

Absolutely not, I don’t regret anything I do. I’m a grown-ass woman, and if you have to say it, you have to own it, and I own everything I do or say.

Is there any housewife you want to avoid this season?

Nobody. I feel like everyone is grown, if it comes, you address it. If you want to come, you can collect. Everyone is, no no no!

What was your reaction to the two new additions this season?

I’m a people person so at the end of the day, I’m like, ‘Okay, they’re here; we move.’ It’s not like they’re Santa Claus or anything. They didn’t come with a bag of dollars; if they had, I would have jumped on them. They came in like everybody else, so let’s keep this shit going.

Who do you consider as the most fashionable housewife this season?

I think everyone is fashionable, but I’ll give it to myself because if you don’t hail yourself, who will hail you? Nobody can love you more than you love yourself. Please get that right.

Faith Morey: I Paid Too Much Money For This Body; I’m Not Hiding It For Nobody

Faith Morey is determined, strong-willed, disciplined, motherly, and stubborn. Most people will say I’m stubborn, but I don’t think I’m stubborn; I think I’m just principled.

How does it feel to be a new housewife in the second season of The Real Housewives of Lagos?

It’s exciting. I feel privileged that I was among those picked; I will always say, “The one percent of the one percent.” It has been a long journey, and I’m super excited.

As a new addition, what do you think will make you standout?

Just be me; I always stand out. I’m an Amazon goddess; I always say that when I walk into a room, I own the room. So, what will make me stand out is my ability to stay calm in the midst of disagreements and fights. My ability to keep my posture, my composure in any scenario or setting, and my ability to be quiet and listen to people other than talking. What will make me stand out? Darling, I’m a beautiful, pretty girl; I always stand out.

What do think people will be amazed to know about your personality?

I think one of the things people will be very surprised when they see and get to know about me is this ‘calm Faith.’ People judge me a lot through my pictures; they expect me to be a jumpy party girl, but I love to party. Don’t get me wrong, but I’m very quiet. People don’t expect me to be quiet, cool, and collected.

I don’t like trouble; I guess that’s one other thing people go crazy about, “I’m talking to you; I’m screaming at you, and she’s just sitting down there and going, Darling, of course, Darling.’’ I’m not going to drop this crown for anybody.

How prepared were you knowing that you were coming on the show?

My experience with the whole ordeal, with cameras following me on a daily basis, has definitely been nerve-wracking and scary. I had to mentally prepare for six months to get on the show because I like my personal space. I literally like being alone; I stay home half the time. Oh, you think I’m partying? I’m home watching a movie with my son or definitely working with my computer in my room.

I’m super paranoid right now because you literally have to be careful with what you say. Before now, I always thought if you were educated or an adult, you should know what a good morning is but literally, being on this show, a good morning could have five different meanings depending on how you say it and what tone you say it in.

You are a fashionista, what inspires your fashion sense?

What influences my style, I would say, is me as a person. How do I want to be perceived when I walk into a room? How do I feel? I literally have to know that this is how I feel. Sometimes, I want to show legs, or sometimes I want to cover my boobs, so it’s literally where I’m going to be at that spot. You can invite me to a spa, and I would definitely wear this.

You can invite me to a birthday party and you tell me to tone it down, and I would say, ‘That’s not for Faith.’ The invite is not for me, definitely! If you’re inviting Faith Morey, you’re inviting extra. I paid too much money for this body; I’m not hiding it for nobody, honey.

Who is the shadiest housewife?

I would say my girl, Tianah! She’ll drop a little bomb and just sit down, and then she’ll laugh, darling!

Who gives the most drama in season 2 of The Real Housewives of Lagos?

It’s the Racoon. Watch it, you’ll know who I’m talking about.

Which of the housewives have you bonded with the most?

Surprisingly, it’s Toyin! I’m sure they’re just waiting for us to have one drama and go, ‘I told you so.’ Laura is still my girl, but it was surprisingly Toyin.