…Real Heroes Left In The Cool, Sule Lamido

Erstwhile Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido says the real and actual heroes of June 12 have been left in the cold despite the sacrifices they made to return the country to civil rule.

In his book: “Being True To Myself (Page 177), he criticised the “hijacking” of the June 12 legacy by individuals who, according to him, avoided confrontations during the military regime.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs said: “President Tinubu and others who are now championing June 12 and celebrating it have completely forgotten about the real actors of the era who stayed put and refused to run away because of the fear of the military.”

Lamido, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said those now recognized as democracy icons contributed little or nothing to resist the military.

