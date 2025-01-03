Real Eye Top Spot

Share

Real Madrid are just a point adrift of arch-rivals Atletico Madrid as the capital duo vie for the La Liga top spot, and Los Blancos should start the new year with a highscoring win over the struggling Valencia.

Los Che ended 2024 19th in the Spanish top flight and have won just one of their last 10 games, while Real Madrid beat Sevilla 4-2 to make it four wins and a draw from their last five in all competitions.

One constant for Carlo Ancelotti’s side is an abundance of goals, with over 2.5 goals landing in each of their last six competitive games and six of their last seven away games.

Three or more goals have been scored in three of Valencia’s last four at home, so back another goalfest at the Mestalla on Friday, with Real Madrid backed to come out 3-0 victors after scoring exactly three goals in four of their last five games, including two 3-0 successes.

Kylian Mbappe looks a solid choice in the anytime goalscorer market, too. The Frenchman endured a relatively slow start to life in Madrid, but he scored and assisted against Sevilla to make it six goal contributions in his last seven outings.

Share

Please follow and like us: