Real Estate Stakeholders Chart New Course For Housing, Investment Reforms

The Real Estate Stake- holders’ Forum (RESF), has rounded off its 2025 annual event to address Nigeria’s pressing housing and investment challenges.

The event held at Har- bour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together over 1,000 leading develop- ers, investors, policymak- ers, financial institutions, and allied professionals to join the discussion.

The Forum featured key- note addresses, panel discussions, and fireside chats tackling urgent sectoral concerns, including af- fordable housing delivery, land use reforms, modular housing innovations, and financing gaps.

One of the event’s land- mark outcomes was the unanimous adoption of the Real Estate Develop- ers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) to champion the cause of stakeholders by presenting their joint- ly issued communiqué to the government.

This doc- ument, crafted through broad consensus, consoli- dates stakeholder demands to accelerate housing re- forms, streamline land titling, reduce multiple taxation, and unlock new investment opportunities for sustainable urban de- velopment.

Speaking at the Lagos State real estate stakehold- ers’ forum, representative of the Housing Develop- ment Advocacy Network, Festus Adebayo said that what brought them from Abuja to take part in the program is to highlight the need for Lagos State gov- ernment to create an en- abling environment for the real estate sector to thrive.

Adebayo stated that categorically their advoca- cy network came on a res- cue mission with a slogan which says “Let the Devel- opers Breath”. He noted that housing is a right and not a privilege, stressing that a government that does not cater for the housing of its citizens is not supposed to exist.

“To the young people in the real estate sector, run- ning a real estate business in Nigeria is not a joke. “We understand the level of risk you have been facing, and we are behind you today. “We cannot fold our hands and allow our sec- tor to be branded a criminal sector,” he said.