Real Estate Firm Gets ED

A friland Properties Plc has appointed Olukayode Odebiyi as an executive director in a bid to strengthen its operations.

In his new capacity, he would oversee project development, business development, and facilities management, driving strategic initiatives that align with the company’s long-term objectives.

He is an alumnus of the Harvard Graduate School of Designs Advanced Management Development Programme in Real Estate (AMDP), odebiyi obtained Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Lagos Business School and a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in economics from the University of Ibadan.

The company explained in a statement that his appointment was part of the its ongoing efforts at enhancing operational efficiency and expanding project portfolio in line with its vision of redefining the real estate landscape in Nigerian cities.

Previously, Odebiyi has served as director of property development at Afriland Properties and had been instrumental in the successful execution of several transformative projects that reflect the company’s commitment to innovation, excellence and sustainable development.

He has over 24 years of professional experience in real estate and portfolio management, strategy development, finance and treasury management, and business development.

