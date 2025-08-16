Real Estate Coy Renews Partnership With Social Media Influencer

A Real Estate company, eSwift Property Mart, has officially renewed its partnership with a known Social Media Influencer, Mr. Oluyemi Fasipe, popularly known as Yemie Fash, to build trust among the populace.

The company said the renewed partnership marked another milestone in a relationship grounded in integrity, proven results, and a shared vision for empowering people through real estate investment.

The Chief Executive Officer of eSwift Property Mart, Mr Omolayo Ezekiel, described the partnership with Fasipe as “a testament to the power of collaboration built on mutual trust and a clear vision.”

His words: “From the beginning, Yemie Fash has been more than an ambassador; he has been a true advocate for our mission. His dedication to promoting secure, transparent, and rewarding property investments aligns perfectly with our values, and we are excited about what this next chapter will bring.”

“Yemie Fash, who has worked closely with the company to promote smart property ownership, expressed his enthusiasm for continuing the relationship:

“eSwift Property Mart represents everything I believe real estate investment should be simple, secure, and focused on creating long-term value. Renewing this partnership was an easy decision because I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact they make in helping people own property and secure their future.

“This renewed commitment sets the stage for more outreach, education, and opportunities for individuals and families to invest wisely in land and property. With eSwift Property Mart’s industry expertise and Mr. Fasipe’s influence, the partnership aims to inspire more people to take confident steps toward owning their piece of tomorrow.”