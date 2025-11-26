Real Desperate To Beat Barca, Others To Osimhen Deal

Real Madrid are stepping up their efforts to sign Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, as the Spanish giants fear losing ground to rivals like Barcelona, Chelsea and PSG.

The club are closely watching the contract situation of Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior, whose relationship with head coach, Xabi Alonso, has become strained.

Reports in Spain say Vinicius is unhappy with his reduced playing time and has not agreed to sign a new contract.

His current deal expires in 2027. Because of this uncertainty, Real Madrid are preparing a €100 million offer for Osimhen, who is seen as the perfect striker to strengthen their attack.

Madrid believe Osimhen has the qualities they need, a strong physical presence, speed, aerial ability and consistent goal scoring.

Since joining Galatasaray, the Nigerian forward has scored 46 goals in 53 matches, making him one of the most dangerous attackers in Europe.

Club officials also want to move Kylian Mbappé back to his favourite position on the left wing, which means Madrid need a reliable centre forward. Osimhen fits that role perfectly.