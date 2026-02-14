Real Madrid could pile the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona with a win on Saturday evening, but they may be pushed hard against an inform Real Sociedad side.

Txuri-urdin are unbeaten across their last 11 games, but away from home they have not faced any side above them in the table in this period, so Los Blancos will be a much more difficult test than their recent trips away.

After a miserable debut which saw him lose 3-2 at Albacete, Alvaro Arbeloa’s stint in the Real Madrid dugout has shown promise.

They have won five of their last six games and, with five successive league wins over Real Sociedad to draw confidence from, they should take the points here.

However, the hosts have conceded in three of their last four home matches and the in-form Basque side have scored in their last 12 matches, so don’t expect a shutout in the capital, while a 2-1 correct score prediction appeals after Los Blancos scored exactly twice in six of their seven games under Arbeloa.