Real Bid to Hijack Osimhen’s Deal From Chelsea in 2024

Real Madrid are looking to hijack the deal for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen from Chelsea. The report about Real’s renewed interest in the striker came hours after claims that Chelsea had already secured a secret deal to sign the striker in the summer of 2024.

According to a report by Spanish out- let Fichajes, Osimhen is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The Merengues are already laying the groundwork for the 2024 summer transfer window. And the free-scoring Napoli striker, whose price tag will be at least €200 million, is a top target.

Osimhen has established himself as one of the best players in Serie A since joining Napoli from LOSC Lille in September 2020. The Nigerian international endured some teething problems at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

But he has not looked back since finding a stable footing. The 24-year-old often scores goals for fun and was instrumental in ending Napoli’s long wait for a Serie A title. Osimhen has continued from where he left off last term, finding the back of the net thrice in as many games.

But the player’s relentless progress might spell trouble for Napoli, with several big-name clubs keen. Interestingly, reports this month have suggested that Real Madrid rejected the chance to secure Osimhen’s services this past summer.

But they are eager to sign a prolific attacker in the 2024 summer transfer window. Kylian Mbappe is thus a viable target for Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Osimhen has been nominated for the 2023 The Best FIFA Football award. FIFA released the name of the nominees yesterday.

Osimhen was recognised for his impressive displays for Napoli during the 2022/23 season. The Nigerian international scored 26 goals in 32 league appearances for the Partenopei.

He is also in the running for the 2023 Men’s Ballon d’Or. Osimhen will battle the likes of Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Julio Alvarez and Kevin de Bruyne for the award.