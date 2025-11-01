Real Bid To Cement Top Spot, Barca Eye Return To Winning Ways

Buoyed by a 2-1 win over Barcelona in “El Clásico”, Real Madrid will be aiming to cement top position in the standings when they face Valencia in yet another home fixture. Los Blancos are determined to regain the La Liga trophy, and they must be high on confidence following the triumph over Lamine Yamal and Co. Both David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger miss out with injuries, but there are no suspended players in the home team. As always, top scorer Kylian Mbappe is likely to prove a handful for the opposition back-line. Los Che, on the other hand, failed to impress in a 2-0 loss to Villarreal at the weekend.

Given Real Madrid’s perfect home record in the new Primera Division campaign, we do not believe that the visitors are capable of grabbing something from Saturday’s encounter. All Filip Ugrinic, Dimitri Foulquier, and Mouctar Diahkaby are out of contention with injuries for the visiting team. Meanwhile, following a heartbreaking loss in “El Clásico”, Barcelona will be looking to return to winning ways in La Liga as they welcome Elche to their Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Barca are desperate to melt Real Madrid’s advantage in the standings, and we predict that they will go all guns blazing at Elche. Midfielder Pedri is banned for the match, while all Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi, and Dani Olmo continue to miss out with in- juries. As always, Lamine Yamal is likely to prove a handful for the opposition back-line.