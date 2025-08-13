…Reaffirms Commitment To Nigeria’s Creative Sector

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s booming creative industry. The President promised that the government will continue to provide policies that encourage growth and expansion.

Speaking at the inaugural QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit yesterday in Lagos, the President who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Tope Ajayi, assured stakeholders that the creative sector remains a priority for the Tinubu-led government. He said the administration understands the impact of the creative industry and that is why a ministry has been dedicated to the sector.

“The government will continue to support the creative sector with policies to ensure it continues to grow in leaps and bounds,” Ajayi stated during the summit, which gathered key industry players to discuss “Financing as a Catalyst for a Thriving Creative Economy.”

The presidential aide also commended the stakeholders in the room for their efforts on the industry and praised convener, Olumide Iyanda for bringing all these people together in the same room. He urged for “action and not just words.

“We must commend those in the creative sector for the good job they are doing,” he added. “In the past decade, they have done remarkably well in promoting Nigeria’s cultural exports.”

Ajayi emphasised that while financing is critical across all sectors, including advertising, manufacturing, and oil and gas, the creative industry deserves special recognition for its role in shaping Nigeria’s global image.