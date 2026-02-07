Read Right Multipurpose Education- al Society has disclosed the stagging of the second Edition of the Katsina State Inter-School Cooking Competition, a youth-centred educational initiative designed to promote practical skills, creativity, teamwork, and entrepreneurship among secondary school students across public, community, and private secondary schools in Katsina State.

In a press statement signed by Aliyu Nasir Kankara, Founder and Chairman, Board of Directors, Read Right Multipurpose Educational Society, the organisers noted that the competition, which is sup- ported by the Katsina Youth Craft Village (KYCV), will take place at COSDEC, Filin Polo, Katsina.

It will feature selected students competing in a structured, hygienic, and professionally supervised culinary contest. Building on the success of its maiden edition, the organisers noted that this year’s edition seeks to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), inspire career interest in culinary and hospitality-related fields, and encourage the practical application of classroom learning.

It further disclosed that the programme aligns with the Katsina State government’s commitment to youth development, skills acquisition, and educational advancement, under the administration of Governor Malam Dikko Umar Radda. Participating schools and students will be assessed based on:

Creativity and originality; Hygiene and safety standards; Teamwork and time management; Presentation and plating; and Taste, and overall quality. Outstanding participants will receive prizes, certificates, and public recognition, while all participating schools will be duly acknowledged.

Read Right Multipurpose Educational Society expressed it appreciation for the support it received during the successful maiden edition of the cooking competition from Katsina City Restaurant and AGILE.

It called on government institutions, private sector partners, philanthropists, and the media to support and promote the initiative, which it said is very impactful.