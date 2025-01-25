Reactions Trail Yul Edochie’s Advice On Marriage

He wrote: “If your marriage is not working, let go. Let go, walk away.

“I saw the video of the lady that was burnt by her husband & it broke my heart. Those having marital issues, listen up: Even if you catch your wife with another man, there’s no justification for harming her.

“If you catch your husband with another woman, there can be no justification for harming him. Don’t kill another human being because of marriage.

Marriage is not do or die. Walk away.”

Reactions trailing this post;

officialzarah_ said: “I thought we left him and his baby in 2024”

ifysworld_ remarked: “You did not walk away, Yul, you CHEATED.”

apunaanwu1 wrote: “He’s right. Just that it’s hard for us to listen since he cheated and had a whole baby instead of walking away.”

julzcakesnchops stated: “Oohhh chim if soro okwuonu mana esona omume mu was a person ”

michael_chiidiebere wrote: “Same way Queen May took a gigantic walk out of your life Dey play”