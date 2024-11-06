Reactions Trail Viral Video Of VeryDarkMan, Cubana Chief Priest

Share

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest has stirred reaction on social media after a viral video captured the moment he was spotted issuing a stern warning to VeryDarkMan surfaces online.

This comes after VeryDarkMan was granted bail of ₦2 million over impersonation charges.

In the viral video, Cubana Chief Priest was seen having a conversation, appearing to issue some warnings to Verydarkman, who remained unfazed, standing next to a car.

While the details of their conversation remain unknown, many have taken to their social media page to share their thoughts and opinions.

Reactions trailing this post;

Jo Brik remarked, “I dey wait for VeryDarkMan response ”.

Ben Billz wrote, “Doesn’t look like a warning.Looked more like he doesn’t want any part in what VDM got going on”.

Document stated, “O boy try to dey calm down ohh. You see this country, nobody like you”.

Black Nartel stated, “em be like, guy abeg I no wan have anything to do with you.No come spoil relationship between me, OBO and Tunde “.

