December 6, 2024
Reactions Trail Video Of Sophia Momodu On Private Jet

The first baby mama of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, Sophia Momodu has stirred reaction with a video singing a tune about God’s watchful eye on a private jet.

New Telegraph recalls that Sophia Momodu was recently embroiled in a controversy over a house ownership claim regarding a luxury home.

Months after the incident Sophia was spotted in a private jet In a video posted on her Snapchat as she sings a soulful tune about God’s watchful eyes.

Sophia Momodu is seen enthusiastically singing along, verbatim.

This has sparked reactions online, with netizens speculating that Sophia Momodu is aboard Tiwa Savage’s private jet and appears unfazed by criticism surrounding her controversy with Davido.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDN5_PYIV-k/?igsh=MXY4dWNsMjR3aTUwNA==

