Reactions Trail Video Of Salo’s Hand Looking Withered

Share

Netizens have taken to their social media page to react after a new video of popular content creator, Ojesanmi Afeez Opeyemi, better known as Oloba Salo hand looking withered surfaced online.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that last year, the content creator almost lost his life after he was shot multiple times in Lekki.

Thankfully, he survived the deadly accident, but he has not fully recovered from the incident.

In a recent video making rounds on social media shows Salo and his fans having a live video session on TikTok, with his right hand looking atrophied, and shrunken.

READ ALSO:

Fans has however raised concerns on his health condition, with many who took to the comment section to sympathise with him.

Reactions trailing this posts;

@alexxitonurreo said: “An American will get shot 10 times but after a few surgeries and physiotherapy, he’ll be back to normal like nothing ever happened. But everyone who’s been shot in this country never gets their former life back. Could it be due to the flaws in our medical system?”

@teablack75 wrote: “People playing the emotional game when in fact this guy brought all this trouble upon himself. It wasn’t a matter of if he might get hurt but when. HIS MOUTH WAS HIS ENEMY”

@De_yemopraiz06 remarked: “Omo I didn’t know it was this bad ooo. May God heal him oo”

@BChinadu stated: “He deserves every bit of it, dude talk too damn much just like other bloggers who feel so comfortable disrespecting people online, who can do can bear, if this one no teach una lesson, then continue.”

Watch video with link

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

