Reactions Trail Video Of Carter Efe Performing Young Duu’s Song ‘Oyinmo’

Nigerian skit maker and record label owner, EH Records, Carter Efe has sparked a wave of reactions online as he was spotted singlehandedly performing the Young Duu‘s newly released song, ‘Oyinmo.’ on stage.

It would be recalled that following his fall out with his former record label boss, Zeh Nation, Portable, Young Duu had linked up with Carter Efe in other to produce a song together.

Days after their link-up, they were both seen in the studio a few times prior to the release of the song entitled, ‘Oyinmo’.

However, in a video making the rounds on social media, Carter Efe was seen performing the ‘Oyinmo’ song all by himself, stirring reactions from show attendees and netizens.

This is coming a few hours after Young Duu, in an Instagram live session with his fans, was lamenting how the music executive, Carter Efe is trying to reap him by claiming his song and singing his song on stage without him.

READ ALSO:

The video has gotten tongues wagging as many were puzzled about Young Duu’s absence.

Here are reactions trailing his performance:

elukmoore said: “Your surest ripper on stage, any upcoming artist should kindly patronize him .”

pressto_thewhitelion opined: “Efe sha wan stay relevant by all means, I think young du need some legal backup. Story fit change tomorrow the way I see things .”

hesachair stated: “Lol Who sing dey house who help are they perform the song .”

boi.samzeeno said: “Portable about to set ring light ”

horlihano1010 wrote: “So nah you Dey go show to performing this song. Young Duu. Industry knows to be your mate oooo. You know get any sense at all. ”

Watch the video below: