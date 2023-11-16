Reactions Trail Victony Embarrassing Moment At Rema’s O2 Arena Concert

Social media is a buzz as video of Nigerian singer, Victony facing an embarrassing moment at Rema’s “Rave Uprising” highly anticipated O2 Arena concert surfaced online.

In the viral video shared on TikTok by a user simply identified as @duygu_0304, Victony could be seen leaving the stage abruptly after the DJ refused to play his songs.

In the video, Victony who was excited came out with passion and enthusiasm to sing his song, but was cut short when the crowd suddenly got quiet and the DJ stopped playing his music.

This incident caught the attention of online viewers as it sparked a wave of discussion on social media as many took to the comments section of the video to express their disappointment.

Meanwhile, a lot of people who took to the comment section felt that Victony didn’t deserve such treatment.

@sweetie said: “He walked off the stage so sadly I wanna cry.”

@Icter Shine said; “So na Rema do victony this one?”

@OBIGG KIM reacted: “Victony deserves the same respect that guy is a BOSS.”

@Martins ade reacted: “If nah naso dem wiz and David do rema he for no reach where him dey today.”

@AllONGOD said: “The DJ head is not correct at all.”

@SWEETOW said: “Wait is it the DJ or the people don’t want him because am confused.”

@Kt Hyena commented: “They thought it was Burna since the song belongs to his album but they were shocked to see Victony.”

@Dave commented: “Victony na another boss likeee!! Just that the expectation of burna boy was much!”

@MADISON BO said: “If they won’t cheer for Victony I will. He’s underrated.”

@Lola Amanda said: “They really took away his spotlight so a DJ could mix?? Sad to witness man.”

