Reactions Trail Uti Nwachukwu’s Comment On Women Bullying Gays

RealityTv star host and actor, Uti Nwachukwu has warned women to stop bullying gays who have admitted the truth about their sexuality.

This is coming after the actor had disagreed in a comment section about gays fooling innocent women into marriage.

However, it all started when an internet user urged more men to come out of the closet and stop fooling innocent women in marriage.

Responding to the internet user under that same comment section, Uti Nwachukwu did not agree with his opinion, claiming that the more women bully men who have come out, the more they will marry women to cover up.

READ ALSO:

He wrote, “And more women need to stop bullying the ones who have come out of he closet!

“The more shame u give to men the more they will marry women to cover up. The choice is yours”

Following his comment, many netizens have taken to the comment section to disagree on his stance.

They claim that a gay man should not have to get married to an innocent woman to cover up his sexuality.

See the post below:

Here are some reactions to Uti’s comment below:

desmony1 wrote: “There’s a level to this gaslighting…. how’s this about women? Do men support them too?”

dygeasy opined: “If anything women enable them more o. Check well. The biggest supporters of Bob and the other shims are women. Mr. Uti what are you trying to say gangan?”

thefoodnetworknig2 reacted: “That response no jus tally… You wanna come out, come out with your full chest na”

onyiaprudence said: “Blaming women for people’s cOwardly decisions. They have chosen to hide it because they are not proud of it. Stop getting it twisted.”

jully__mk wrote: “The fact that she didn’t mention your name. Honorable Uti, is this a sign??”