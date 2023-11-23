Reactions Trail To Oladips Viral Video Days After Dǝath Stunt

Some Nigerians have taken to their social media platforms to react to the viral official video appearance of rapper, Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, better known as Oladips, following his recent death stunt.

New Telegraph recalls that the singer fooled the whole internet after pretending to have passed away from an undisclosed ailment in a bid to promote his new album.

In an emergency, Oladips was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, November 14, and later pronounced dead by his management, which was made public the next day on Wednesday, November 15, via his Instagram page.

The statement reads, “We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka OLADIPS passed away yesterday

Nov 14th Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14 pm. We are still in shock as we speak!

“For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself, his body is now with his family & funeral services will be announced as soon as it is concluded!

“The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (amen)

– Management”

However, barely 48 hours after the news of his death, his close friend, Qdot revealed via his Instagram page that Oladips is alive and not dead.

This stirred an uproar on social media, with many criticizing him for going to that length and falsifying his own death to trend.

But in a recent update on Thursday, November 23, Oladips took to his Instagram story for the first time since the news of his passing to post a video of himself.

In the video, the 28-year-old rapper, who had evidently shaved off his dreadlocks, was seen sitting outside his house while his mother was pacing around.

He wrote, “Orisha Bi Iya Osi. Proof of life.”

Watch the video below:

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some criticising him for his actions, while others empathized with him.

Read some of the comments below,

@funkeolutoye wrote, “I don’t know why people do things like this. If you know you won’t continue the story with your full chest why start? How do you expect people to take you seriously now? If you are sick say that, don’t claim death of all things”

@itzpreciousbabe wrote, “Why do I feel he didn’t even fake his death, yes, he might have fainted or something and because he fainted due to depression, his friends might decide to post about his death, so people can stream his song”

@queendazzle wrote, “Can’t you see clearly that he has been through a lot? Let’s be kind with our words beg”

@dorcysly wrote, “He doesn’t look good at all…please be nice with your comments”