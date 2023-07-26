Reactions Trail Tiwa Savage’s Performance Fee

The performance fee for afrobeat singer, Tiwatope Savage, better known as Tiwa Savage has been shared online with netizens reacting massively to it.

It’s worth knowing that the performance fees for shows have remained an important part of their income and with the rise of Afrobeats across all races artists have been commanding higher fees for their performances at events, shows, and concerts.

The CEO of Cole Management Services, Adeshola Adefuwa-Cole, has disclosed that most top Nigerian music stars prefer to charge in dollars, either at home or abroad, to keep up with the world’s market forces.

READ ALSO:

He, however, revealed what some of the top Nigerian music acts charge per event.

According to him, Rema charges $200,000, while Tiwa Savage charges $100,000. Tems and Ayra Starr charge $50,000 each. Kizz Daniel charges $200,000, and Asake charges $100,000. He said, “The booking must be confirmed before the contract is signed and it must be one business class and 6 economy return tickets from Lagos. For accommodation, it is one penthouse suite, one premium suite, and ten single standard rooms. “For Per-diem or daily allowance, it is $300 (Artiste), $200 (Manager), and $100 (crew) daily per person. And also, ground transportation and security must be provided,” However, Tiwa Savage’s performance fee didn’t sit well with netizens as they didn’t expect Rema to earn higher than Tiwa Savage @adesholas asked: “How can small Rema charge higher than Tiwa Savage?” @germini__ commented: “A whole Tiwa dey compete with Tems for a fee? Wow.” @sampsonnn added: “I never expected it.”