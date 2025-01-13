Share

Nigerian singer, Inetimi Alfred Timaya, better known as Timaya and American reality star, Brooke Bailey, have sparked waves of reactions on social media after the duo was captured rocking traditional outfits.

This comes weeks after Brooke Bailey and Timaya were involved in a PDA at his December concert in Bayelsa State.

With photos making the rounds online, Timaya could be seen wearing a brown agbada with an orange hat while Bailey wore a green dress with gold gele.

Some Nigerians speculate it is pre-wedding photos, while others claim Bailey will also end up as Timaya’s baby mama.

READ ALSO:

Reactions trailing this post;

@amelia wrote: “If na 47 years old Nigerian woman Timaya no go gree … Nigerian women too like money they say then dem go carry their auntie spend the money wey dem no go even spend in Nigerian women…. Because of phonetics …. The hypocrisy is astounding”

@kween_sam wrote: “Wow! Another baby mama loading”

@fafulosgloria wrote: “He clearly has a type cos all his baby mamas look exactly like this”

@fisayomi wrote: “Men will fok you up and then get away with it and you’ll watch them bag another woman and treat her exactly how you wanted them to treat you…life no really balance!”

@its_antichristabel wrote: “She’s over 60 years old o, abeg how old is Timaya?”

@allolee_pop wrote: “If na one Naija 47 yrs old baby mama /woman he go talk say she too old.. make una continue with una double standards”

@oluwabori wrote: “You people saying, baby mama. Bailey already has children oooo. She won’t be considering having a newborn right now”

@belinda wrote: “The 2nd baby mama no do pass this one. After one baby’s body go rest. Dude use and dump them like trash”

Share

Please follow and like us: