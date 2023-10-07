Reactions Trail Tacha Outfit To Commissioner Of Police Office

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Pepper Dem‘ housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha has come under heavy criticism following her choice of outfit during her visit to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the 27-year-old reality TV star announced her visit to the Lagos Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja.

In the video shared on her page, Tcho could be heard discussing with the Lagos CP on improving policing and finding ways for the Police to better serve the people of Nigeria.

Captioning the photos, she wrote, “Had a SURREAL Evening with CP IDOWU Owohunwa, we discussed BETTER Policing, and how the Nigeria Police can continue serving the People of Nigeria BETTER.”

READ ALSO:

However, netizens were not concerned about her reason for her visit, but rather they were concerned about her outfit which became the topic of discussion as many slammed her for wearing the wrong dress in such a professional setting.

Reaction trailing Tacha’s outfit to meet the Commissioner of Police

Enoenny Blaze wrote, “I humbly will throw a little critic to this outfit…. different outfit for different occasion. I wish u had dressed down a bit. Nice outing by the way”

Iyk More wrote, “What’s this dressing code all about cos I really don’t understand? Must u dress indecently? Even when meeting with military personnel.”

Chyboo wrote, “Y is she dressed like someone going for carnival??? Tot dis was supposed to be a formal occasion”

Cooper Treasure wrote, “Hmmmm you wearing such outfit to this kind of place meaning this country don’t have rules anymore but our Delta government wants to stop indecent dressing lmao”

Parteker wrote, “Dis your dress no join ooo. Wetin be dis? You dress like dis to a police officer office. Na wa ooo”.