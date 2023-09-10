Reactions Trail Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Second Child’s Name, Riot

Famous American singer, Rihanna and her lover, rapper A$AP Rocky have caused speculations online as they unveiled the name of their second child, one month after her birth.

According to a birth certificate sighted by Sunday Telegraph, the couple has chosen to name their newborn son “Riot Rose Mayers.”

The birth certificate also revealed that the baby was born on August 1 at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

However, the couple appears to have established a norm of giving their offspring names that begin with the letter ‘R.’

Their first child, a son was named RZA Athelston Mayers, paying tribute to the legendary Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA, following his birth in May 2022.

The second child, a girl born August 1st, is named “Riot Rose Mayers” which is already sparking curiosity among fans and followers some speculate that the child’s name might be a reference to A$AP Rocky’s recent track, “Riot,” released in July, which featured the acclaimed Pharrell Williams.

Recently after the birth of their first son, the couple has kept their family life out of the public eye. Rihanna surprised the world with her second pregnancy announcement during her show performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in February.

However, while on stage, viewers were quick to notice her tenderly cradling her growing baby bump, sparking widespread speculation.