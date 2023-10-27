Reactions Trail Rema Cryptic Post On Instagram

Nigerian artist and Afrobeats singer, Rema has stirred up controversies online as he shares a cryptic post.

The singer who recently bagged six nominations at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards following the success of his ‘Calm Down‘ track has mentioned not being the same anymore.

In a post on his Instagram page, Rema shared a photo of himself looking troubled with a caption written in Chinese language.

READ ALSO:

“I’m not the same anymore,” he wrote while adding an emoticon that signifies ‘sad’.

The post has since garnered reactions as many linked his post to the fact that the singer has joined the rumoured Illuminati group for fame.



Reactions trailing troubled photo of Rema

switsandy1 said: “I know you’re not the same anymore. You’ve joined the unknown. Repent, my baby.”

_xoxo_aeesha penned: “Rema abeg now you’re not the same anymore bawo? you’re giving these people something to talk about again now.”

rhexmilly stated: “Poor people go think say he don go join Illuminati .”

blockchain_oracle said: “You shouldn’t have done it… .”

mz_prettyeyez_ penned: “The caption says “ I am not the same anymore” Music industry na your mate, you have to dine with the devil, make una leave am ooo..That’s the path he chose, respect it.”