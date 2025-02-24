Netizens have set tongues wagging over the absence of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, as her co-wife, Laila Charani, accompanies Ned Nwoko on an official duty.

New Telegraph reports that Ned Nwoko has been in the spotlight recently, following reports of welcoming a child with Chika Ike, a renowned Nollywood actress.

However, Ned Nwoko debunked the reports in a statement released via Instagram, while Regina Daniels appears unbothered, as evident from her recent social media posts.

In a recent development, Ned Nwoko appears unfazed as he steps out in grand style with his co-wife, Laila Charani, for an official duty.

Laila shared photos with Ned Nwoko on official duty, holding his hand by her side.

The post reads,” Early this morning, I had the pleasure of joining my beloved husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, on an inspection tour of The Sports University of Nigeria, a visionary institution he established in Idumuje-Ugboko”.

“This university stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to youth development, education, and sports excellence in Nigeria. Seeing the progress firsthand was truly inspiring, and I am excited about the impact this institution will have on future generations”.

However, Regina Daniels’ absence has sparked a social media buzz, as the duo is usually frequently spotted stepping out for public events or official gatherings.

Reaction trailing this post;

Grace Issac queried, “Those saying Regina is missing. Did Ned declare that Regina is missing. Please let the damsel rest ”.

Yakubu wrote, “Out of his 6 wives which the 7 one loading, anyone is free to follow him from his choice, not only Regina”.

Mohammed Hello added, “As Regina was the only one following him on official duties before, you guys complained, now she gave a chance to another wife,una still dey complain, what exactly are you people’s problem?”.

Ken Chukwu stated, “She is not missing. They are just following their roster”.

