New Telegraph reports that Veekee James celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday Veekee James’ 30th birthday celebration, featuring a party scheduled for tonight, with renowned entertainment personalities and prominent dignitaries expected to attend.

Speaking in a recent interview, the baker revealed that over 18 hours have been spent crafting the cake masterpiece, which stands 20 feet tall and boasts 30 tiers.

She said; “We have been here for the past 18 hours trying to pull this up for Veeke’s 30th birthday.This is a 20 feet tall cake and 30 tiers”,

According to the baker, the cake is currently the tallest in Africa, with a staggering price of 18 million naira.

She added, “This is the tallest cake In Africa right now, The cake cost 18 million naira Naira”,

