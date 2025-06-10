New Telegraph

  3. Reactions Trail Price…

Reactions Trail Price Of Veekee James’ 20ft Birthday Cake

The birthday cake of popular celebrity stylist, Veekee James have stirred reaction on the internet after the baker in charge of the cake revealed its exorbitant price.

New Telegraph reports that Veekee James celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday Veekee James’ 30th birthday celebration, featuring a party scheduled for tonight, with renowned entertainment personalities and prominent dignitaries expected to attend.

Speaking in a recent interview, the baker revealed that over 18 hours have been spent crafting the cake masterpiece, which stands 20 feet tall and boasts 30 tiers.

She said; “We have been here for the past 18 hours trying to pull this up for Veeke’s 30th birthday.This is a 20 feet tall cake and 30 tiers”,

According to the baker, the cake is currently the tallest in Africa, with a staggering price of 18 million naira.

She added, “This is the tallest cake In Africa right now, The cake cost 18 million naira Naira”,

Watch video below:

 

