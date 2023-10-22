Reactions Trail Photos Of NDLEA Recruits On Social Media

The photographs of the recent intake of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) which surfaced on social media have triggered online reactions.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the photos taken during the Passing out Parade of 2,500 NDLEA officers on Thursday, October 19, 2023, have prompted concerns about their apparent young age and physical limitations.

However, the photographs have drawn a backlash and reactions, as Nigerians accused the anti-narcotics agency of recruiting a teenager into its system.

See some of the reactions online.

@AtojuKehinde wrote: “See what Marwa has reduced NDLEA to, he recruited minors who could not speak in English, & even a hunchback, they passed out from the academy on Thursday 20th October 2023. What a nation, & all of them are Abokis. What a country!

@gentle60 wrote: “The adults, graduates, genuine jobseekers, breadwinners who undertook the rigorous process won’t get the job oh…

“See the dependants that are now civil servants.”

@AkinwumiOlami15 wrote: “I swear, bro, I applied for this job twice, and I was denied. The last one makes me too scared of this country. When I checked the shortlisted list, it was of northerners without qualifications, and they were picked in BSc and HND categories.”

@OjiUgo_nwa wrote: “Wait, these are the new NDLEA recruits? Aren’t they minors? I hear they passed out from the academy on Thursday, 20th October 2023. What exactly is going on in this country?”

@FirstObidient wrote: “NDLEA new recruits. Are these the people supposed to be in charge of enforcing DRUG LAWS???

“In every sector in Nigeria now, competence is not even a factor for appointment anymore, just family, friends and people that can kiss your ass.

“From announcing drug peddlers as ambassadors to recruiting minors as personals… what a falloff.”

@admiral_Xfactor wrote: “The concerns you’ve raised about the qualifications and recruitment process within the NDLEA are indeed valid. Competence should be a fundamental criterion for appointing individuals responsible for enforcing drug laws and ensuring public safety, but hey, welcome to Nigeria,…”

@EnergizeBen wrote: “Lolz. What a joke of the century. Very soon in Nigeria, lizards will start growing bears, fowl growing teeth and dog growing horns. Because it seems we are totally out of track.”

@chizzi_vincents wrote: “The under-aged guys there were probably there to fill a gap for some future embezzlements. If not, who recruits minors for such a tasking and high-level security role like this?”

@mc_ameh wrote: “In a decade or two, his length of service will be proudly cited as a basis for a juicy/strategic appointment. He will be duly confirmed, and the cabal will have another loyal stooge in place. These guys play the long game.”

@sule_momoh wrote: “In the North, there is nothing like competence oooooo when it comes to appointment and recruitment, competence as a requirement only exists in the South. Welcome to one Nigeria.”

@ItzBamB1 wrote: “@ndlea_nigeria This is a very big disgrace…you denied qualified and competent graduates the job only to give it to minors from your aunties and uncles kids…shame on the Agency @ndlea_nigeria“