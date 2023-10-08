Reactions Trail Ooni’s Comment About Igbos Migrated From Ile-Ife

The assertion made by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, that there is evidence supporting the idea that the Igbo people originated from Ile-Ife, has sparked numerous reactions.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Ooni who spoke with reporters at his palace on Saturday asserted that there is evidence indicating that the Igbo people originated from Ile-Ife.

The Ooni elaborated on his claims as he explained that there is substantial evidence suggesting that the Igbo ethnic group has its origins in the Ile

He, however, revealed the presence of Ile-Igbo within the palace, emphasizing that it is not a recent addition but has existed there for many decades.

Oba Ogunwusi issued a challenge to academic institutions in Nigerian universities, urging them to accurately document the history of the Yoruba people instead of relying on biased or distorted historical accounts.

Reacting to the comment, some individuals turned to the micro-blogging platform, X (formerly Twitter), to share their perspectives and opinions.

See some of the reactions below.

@Kolaqhazim wrote: “Kabiyiesi, please check again, I know you are our custodian of history, but pls check again.”

@Onyeckerous wrote: “Not all Igbos. Some migrated from Babylon after Nebuchadnezzar was turned into an animal. they could not take it, so they left.”

@OlatayoAlphonso wrote: “His not talking about South East Igbo people because those ones are something else and we’re not ready to associate ourselves with them in any way. Na, only 10 per cent of those people dey normal in Nigeria.”

@_Victorsmog wrote: “We have a place in Igbo land called Yoruba. Does it mean Yoruba is from IGBOs?”

@jude_ukaigwe wrote: “True! Some Igbo from Israel, some from Ife, some from Asia, some from Edo.. the diversity of the Igbo man remains a mystery”

@_Victorsmog wrote: “On colos on colos! Agbados APC are insulting igbos, Ooni is also insulting us. Can you leave us alone please? We’re not from Yoruba.”

@JosephOnuorah wrote: “Na so … After 6 wives – Baba can say anything.”

@emmy4life02 wrote: “Ooni should leave history & politics. Focus on marrying more wives, which he is very good at.”

@NjaCoach wrote: “He can’t be talking about Ibos, the ones in Biafra, so, no problem. Ibos & Yoruba have different DNAs.”

@African_unifier wrote: “Benin migrated from Yoruba, Igbo migrated from Yoruba, confused entity, Africans are one no one migrated from anywhere, we have been living here and we have been living together.

Back to your claim, the oldest artefact that was unearthed in West Africa was in Igboland, even sudden pyramid outdated any Yoruba artefacts, but let’s not go there, Africans are one, and we all came from this continent, don’t be deceived.“