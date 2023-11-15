Reactions Trail Oladips Mum’s Refusal To Allow His Friends Take Him To Hospital

The mother of Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, better known as Oladips has stirred reactions online as her instructions to the friends of her son who tried to save his life before his demise surfaced online.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the budding rapper died on Tuesday, November 14 at the age of 28 with an undisclosed ailment.

Prior to his demise, the rapper in a viral video shared online was heard urging his friend to quickly take him to the hospital.

However, while his friends hurriedly rushed him to the hospital, they were also heard repeatedly shouting his name, but he failed to respond.

Before the footage of the slumped rapper went viral, he took to his Instagram stories to plead for aid, calling out his friend, @onlyonelifetime, in the post as he inquired about his whereabouts.

In the post, the rapper said he had tried to call his friend several times and that they knew he didn’t like being left alone in the house, especially in his critical condition. However, the musician did not elaborate.

He wrote, “Onlyonelifetime_Please Where Are You? I Done Call Your Number Tire. I Talk Say Make Una No Dey Leave Only Me For This House, I Done Talk This Thing Like A Million Times… Not Even This Period Like This Please Dey Come House Please Tori Olorun.”

Shortly after, another video of Oladips crying and requesting to be brought to the hospital was shared online.

However, Oladips’ friend @Onlyonelifetime, has taken to Instagram to report that the rapper’s mother had instructed him not to carry her son to the hospital.

According to him, the mother requested that her son be returned to her.

