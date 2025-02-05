Reactions Trail Odumodublvck Claims Of Being Best Rapper Than Olamide

Share

Nigerian singer, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck has asserted that Olamide used to be the best rapper in Nigeria until he stepped into the music space to take over the crown.

Odumodublvck white spoke in a recent interview on the Afrobeat podcast with Adesope bragged about his prowess in the hip-pop genre, reflecting on the changes in the Nigerian music industry.

According to the singer, some years ago, Olamide used to be the best hip-hop and rapper in Nigeria until i came into the picture.

Odumodublvck described himself as a top contender in the rap game. While highlighting the importance of credibility in the industry, the rapper stated that it is a must for an artist to have solid proof specifically an album that validates their status. His comment of being the best rapper after Olamide has stirred reactions from social media users.. Reaction trailing this posts; @reasonclothings said: “I want his audacity.” @olarach60 said: “I remove cap for you.” @_rreedone said: “odumodublvck did you just said @Olamide for 4years? Bros Olamide remain the best rapper even after you came in to the industry.” @kuwait_4t said: “You are no where near Olamide when it comes to rap. Badoo na baba. Go and ask your senior broda Phyno.” @official.uchefranklin said: “Abeg lock this guy up. Na for every podcast person wan dey run mad now.” See post below; View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adesope – shopsydoo (@adesope_shopsydoo)

