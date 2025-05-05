Reactions Trail Nengi’s Appearance After Welcoming First Child

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Nengi Hampson, has faced social media backlash with her first public appearance following the birth of her child.

However, a recent video surfaced online offering a glimpse of Nengi at an event where she showcase her curvy body in a nearly naked outfit.

In a now-viral video, the former Season 5 Lockdown housemate makes a grand entrance at the event, wearing a skimpy dress that accentuates her curves, surrounded by an escort.

Jennifer remarked, “Does Nengi have a child?, be like I no de this social media again o”.

Nightmare asserted, “She wants to prove a point to Nigerians”.

Chiamara wrote, “Poor man thinking and rich man thinking is not the same the rich can dress half naked and never to misbehave but the poor dress half naked to misbehave to attract men to get support”.

Homa stated, “This is her come back style, she wants to trend and she got just the right audience”.

