Reactions Trail Nedu’s Comment On Tiwa Savage

Netizens have taken to their respective social media pages to react to the viral video of Nigerian On-Air Personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, better known as Nedu over his comment on Queen of Afrobeat star, Tiwa Savage.

New Telegraph reports that Nedu caused a stir online while speaking during a live podcast featuring Husband material, Diety Cole, and Naomi on his show.

Bearing his thought on dating and sexual relationships between young people and older generations, Nedu noted that older women are sweeter when it comes to sexual relationships.

According to him, older women are sweeter during s$x compared to GenZ ladies.

Explaining further, Nedu uses Nigerian Afrobeats star, Tiwa Savage as an example while noting that if he had the opportunity, he would lick Tiwa Savage’s privates.

Nedu also added that Tiwa’s sweetest moments during s$x will be at ages 38-40.

https://twitter.com/dorapeacem/status/1661057716767318016?s=46

This stirred a lot of reactions, as many called him rude and mannerless

See Reaction Below