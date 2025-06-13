Reactions Trail Natasha Lovey-Dovey Moment With 2Face

Share

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, have sparked reactions on social media with another heartwarming lovey-dovey video of themselves.

The Edo State lawmaker took to her Instagram page to share a candid moment between herself and the iconic singer.

In the clip, Natasha was seen on official duty, speaking to the camera, when 2Baba unexpectedly walked into the frame.

The pair exchanged a sweet kiss, and Natasha affectionately hailed him as “my man,” before affirming her love.

She wrote; “My man, I love you,”

she said with a smile, causing fans to gush over their visible chemistry and affection.

Their loved up moment has made fans celebrate their relationship and expressing joy at seeing 2Baba in such an open and loving moment with his partner.

