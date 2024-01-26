Reactions Trail Kizz Daniel’s ‘Twe Twe’ Remix With Davido

Famous Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Kizz Daniel’s remix hit song, ‘Twe Twe’ with his colleague, Davido has sparked reactions among music lovers on social media.

New Telegraph reports that Kizz Daniel took his fans by surprise with the release of the ‘Twe Twe’ remix with David Adeleke on digital streaming platforms on Thursday.

The stunned fans thronged the social media pages of the artists to dish out their opinions about the collaboration.

Many gave the collaboration a great remark, while others preferred the original version, and few promised to review it after many replays.

It would be recalled that Kizz Daniel released the original version of ‘Twe Twe’ in December 2023, alongside ‘Too Busy To Be Bae.’

This is also not the first time Kizz Daniel and Davido will be working together.

The duo collaborated on ‘One Ticket’ in 2018.