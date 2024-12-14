Reactions Trail Kemi Badenoch’s Comment About Northern Nigeria

Share

The United Kingdom (UK) Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, has sparked controversy with her recent comments about her identity and her views about Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview with The Spectator, Badenoch emphasised her Yoruba heritage and distanced herself from identifying as Nigerian, citing the country’s northern region as a hub for extremism.

“I find it interesting that everybody defines me as being Nigerian. I identify less with the country than with the specific ethnicity [Yoruba].

“I have nothing in common with the people from the north of the country, the Boko Haram where Islamism is,” she said.

Badenoch’s remarks have drawn widespread criticism from Nigerians, including public figures, who accuse her of presenting a negative image of the country on international platforms.

This criticism comes amid her frequent comments on Nigeria’s challenges with corruption and insecurity in British media.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who hails from Borno, a region heavily affected by Boko Haram, addressed Badenoch’s comments.

“She could go ahead and change her name if she does not want any association with the greatest black nation on earth, the nation called Nigeria,” Shettima said.

Despite the backlash, Kemi Badenoch has stood by her statements.

“Being Yoruba is my true identity, and I refuse to be lumped up with northern people of Nigeria, who ‘were our ethnic enemies’ all in the name of being called a Nigerian,” she said.

Reflecting on her Yoruba roots, Badenoch shared a personal anecdote: “Somebody once told me when I was very young that my surname was a name for people who were warriors. They protected the crown, and that’s what I see myself as doing.”

She concluded with a reaffirmation of her commitment to the UK, “I am here to protect and I will die protecting this country because I know what’s out there.”

