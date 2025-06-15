Reactions Trail Fani-Kayode’s Comment On Iran’s Missile Strikes On Israel

Share

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has sparked fresh controversy with his latest remarks hailing Iran’s recent missile strikes against Israel.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Fani-Kayode’s remark is coming amid rising global tensions following days of violent military exchanges between the two nations.

Speaking via his verified X handle, the former Aviation Minister shared a video clip showing scenes of destruction in Israel caused by Iran’s ballistic missile assault, which occurred overnight.

The former minister expressed approval of the attack, stating that Israel was finally experiencing the consequences of its own military actions.

“Israel is finally getting a taste of its own medicine courtesy of Iran. What a sight!” Fani-Kayode wrote in a post that has since drawn significant public reaction both in Nigeria and internationally.

Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at various Israeli targets late Saturday night, in what Tehran described as a direct retaliation for previous Israeli airstrikes that killed senior Iranian military officials and severely damaged strategic sites, including nuclear facilities.

According to early reports, at least 10 Israelis were confirmed dead, nearly 200 others injured, and dozens more remain unaccounted for following the unprecedented attack.

Emergency services in Israel have been stretched, with damage reported across several major cities.

Tensions between Iran and Israel reached a boiling point earlier this week when the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched a series of coordinated airstrikes deep inside Iranian territory.

The attacks reportedly targeted military leadership and sensitive nuclear infrastructure, resulting in substantial casualties among Iran’s elite forces.

Iran’s leadership vowed “a crushing response,” and the recent missile barrage is being viewed as the first major step in what could become a broader regional conflict.

Fani-Kayode’s public endorsement of Iran’s military action has triggered intense backlash online, with critics accusing him of glorifying violence and deepening divisions.

While some of his followers supported his stance, others condemned the remarks as inflammatory and inappropriate, especially coming from a former government official.

Political analysts have described Fani-Kayode’s comments as “controversial” and potentially damaging to Nigeria’s image as a non-aligned nation in global conflicts.

World leaders, including those from the United Nations, European Union, and African Union, have urged both Israel and Iran to de-escalate hostilities and avoid a broader war.

Meanwhile, the United States under President Donald Trump has denied any role in the Israeli strikes and warned Iran against attacking American interests.

