Following the romantic video of Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong in a movie trailer where he portrayed a lover boy to a curvaceous actress, fans have expressed concern for the emotional safety of his wife, Toyosi Etim-Effiong.

New Telegraph recalls that Toyosi had opened up on a podcast about her feelings of jealousy concerning her husband.

She shared candid insights into their marriage, revealing how she sometimes struggles with the attention he receives from female fans.

However, in a new development, Etim-Effiong was featured in movie scenes which involve cosy and touchy moments, including the duo sharing a romantic kiss that quickly became a topic of discussion online.

While many fans applauded Daniel’s captivating performance and the chemistry he displayed, others questioned how Toyosi might be coping with her husband’s on-screen intimacy.

Meanwhile, Daniel and Toyosi have become the subjects of public curiosity, with many hoping their love story remains stronger than ever amid the challenges of fame.

Reactions trailing this post;

sirminzy reacted: “Another podcast loading o. Please.”

zizabet stated: “Daniel! Daniel! Daniel!! How many times did I call you? Biko! Mere’anyi Ebere na 2025 n’aka Toyosi. Biko ”

tavinstoresbytiwabola wrote: “Ahhhhh I am a jealous lover walai I can’t marry an actor”

shop_withextera.ng penned: “They’re kissing our trophy husband ‍♀️‍♀️.”

milli_cnt_ugo opined: “Please the year is too early for another podcast about her husband. Please.”

__favblaze_ wrote: “Marry an actor at your own risk. This film looks interesting tho .”

dami_boye said: “Toyosi resist the urge to sit in front of a mic, you can do this and I believe in you .”

nonju_helen stated: “I don see am say na this man dey make him wife buy ring light every year.”

